Candidates for Sheriff to participate in debate at Jacksonville University

Lakesha Burton, Wayne Clark, Dr. Tony Cummings, Ken Jefferson, and T.K. Waters are expected to participate in the debate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute will be co-hosting a debate Wednesday at Jacksonville University for the five candidates contending for Sheriff of Jacksonville.

JU says the debate will take place from 8 to 9 p.m. in Jacksonville University’s Terry Concert Hall, 2800 University Blvd. N. The Institute is partnering with News4Jax (WJXT) to broadcast the event live.

After former sheriff Mike Williams retired in June, vacating the position of Sheriff a year early, the City Council scheduled a special election for Aug. 23.

Of the five candidates that are vying to be Jacksonville's next sheriff, there are four Democrats and a Republican.

Unless one candidate gets more than half of the vote in the August election, there will be a runoff election between the top two vote-getters on November 8.