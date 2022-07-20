Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Ken Jefferson lays out priorities for the city

One of his main priorities as he aims to become the city's top cop is addressing homelessness.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The field in the race for Jacksonville Sheriff is crowded.

Retired officer Ken Jefferson is no rookie when it comes to going after the office. This is his third time running.

He's a Jacksonville native who has served in various roles within the department, including as Public Information Officer.

One of his main priorities as he aims to become the city's top cop is addressing homelessness. Once homeless himself as a child, he says stable housing contributes to a reduction in crime.

"I made it out, I was fortunate," Jefferson said. "I made it out. I didn't graduate in that regard because I knew deep down what I wanted to be in life."

Jefferson says his aspirations to become a police officer kept him from graduating into a life of crime. He knew he wanted better for himself, recalling a challenging time during his childhood when he and his six siblings, mother and father were evicted from their home.

"We found ourselves on the streets," Jefferson said. "Living in a station wagon. We had to eat bologna sandwiches for dinner. We had to get up early enough to wash our face and brush our teeth in the school’s bathroom. The only meal we had during the day was what was served for lunch."

The family would eventually find a home in what was once known as Washington Heights along Moncrief Road.

"Coming up through the rough has given me a resolve as well as a resilience to never give up," Jefferson said.

He hasn't given up on his bid to become Sheriff. Jefferson ran for the office against John Rutherford in 2011 and Mike Williams in 2015.

"In 2015 It was hurtful as you could imagine when you put your time your efforts, your resources, and you come so close," Jefferson said. "Close enough that you can taste victory, and it doesn't work out for you, it's a hurting thing."

Jefferson says his city is now hurting.

"The people of Jacksonville who stop me everywhere I go- grocery stores, restaurants, churches out in public at the gas pumps asking me to run again," Jefferson said.

"Telling me that we need change in Jacksonville and we believe that you are the change maker, we believe that you can bring the city together, we believe you can bring peace to our neighborhoods."

The father of five and East Arlington resident says he doesn't have plans to move anywhere out of the county. Instead, he aims to change the department charged with keeping the city safe.

"The city is divided into six zones," Jefferson said. "Some zones are busier than others. I can borrow from the less busy zones for two hours, knocking on doors, meeting the people, getting information from them as is needed to help us fight crime."

Jefferson also plans to encourage mentorship among his senior staff if he wins the Sheriff's seat this time around.