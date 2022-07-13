'It's time for change': Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton says she's the right person for the job

First Coast News is interviewing all five candidates for the Jacksonville Sheriff's race. Lakesha Burton is sharing her thoughts on crime, trust, and transparency.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lakesha Burton says it's time for change.

After a career of more than two decades in law enforcement, the former assistant chief with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is running for Sheriff.

Burton says that change needs to start within JSO.

"I can tell you any person that wants to lead this agency and they're not bold enough to speak truth about the change of culture that needs to take place....they don't need to be the sheriff," Lakesha Burton explained.

The Jacksonville native says she wants to be a leader who is involved in the community.

"Your sheriff has to be somebody who is visible, accessible, and accountable and that will be on the forefront answering people's questions and walking people through the why, what, and when things are happening," Burton said.

First Coast News asked Burton about former Sheriff Mike Williams and the controversy surrounding his residency. She was one of his assistant chiefs before he retired.

"I'm not thinking about Mike Williams," Burton responded. "He's gone now. I'm thinking about the next steps. We have people dying in our streets every single day."

Burton's story of how she chose her career is personal.

"At the age of 11 to 14 years old, I was sexually abused, which caused my life to spiral out of control."

It's a story she doesn't mind sharing. The wife, mother, and now grandmother of five believes it shows people anyone can turn their life around.

"I experienced drugs, alcohol, promiscuity, homelessness and hopelessness and I was even arrested before."

She says it was the compassion of a police officer, who helped her during a tough time, that caused her to consider a job in law enforcement.

A career that's lasted for 24 years.

"Eighteen of those 24 years I've been in a supervisory role. I earned every rank available within the agency. I had the honor of being the first female executive director over the Police Athletic League, which is JSO's signature nonprofit."

First Coast News asked Burton about the violence and shootings in the city and her plans for fixing the problem.

"Quite frankly, it's been going on for far too long. Matter of fact, it's worse and it's unacceptable. So what we need to do is look at it from a different lens. We need to look at it from more education, more prevention and intervention and more enforcement."

Burton says she understands the community is concerned about transparency in the sheriff's office.