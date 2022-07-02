Stories of Service: Recognizing our First Coast heroes' hard work

The United States Navy sends us great photos of our local military heroes hard at work, and we think they should be recognized.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's Stories of Service, we want to recognize some of our local military heroes who are currently serving in the United States Navy.

The United States Navy regularly sends us great photos of our local military heroes hard at work, and we think they should be recognized. Here are a few of our favorite photos that we have recently received.

First, we have Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Cullen Penrod from Jacksonville. You can see in this photo he is signaling a Sea Hawk Helicopter, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21. Penrod is standing on the flight deck aboard the USS Charleston.

Airman Jacoby Rivers from Jacksonville is assigned to the USS America. You can see him fueling an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit on the ship’s flight deck.

No job is too small. Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jermaine Parson from Jacksonville is pictured here cleaning condiment bottles on the mess deck of the USS Tripoli.

We also want to honor Doug Benton.

He served on the Camden County Board of Education from 1989 to 2016. Benton was a Vietnam Veteran who earned the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Medal during his time serving with the Marines.

Benton continued to give back to his country and community by serving 12 years on the Kingsland City Council before joining the Board of Education. He recently passed away.