Stories of Service: Sgt. Cesar Acosta training next generation of Marines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sgt. Cesar Acosta is a member of the United States Marines.

He teaches new Marines how to work and fix ground support equipment at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

"We're training the new generation of Marines. That's what I like the most," Acosta said.

Acosta has been in the military for seven years. He's from Salt Lake City, Utah, a married man with a couple of furry kids.

"I love spending time with my wife and my dogs," he said.

Acosta spends a lot of time with the young Marines, about 48 students total at NAS JAX, making sure they're prepared for whatever may come their way.

"It's good to have each other's back. I think that is the most important thing," Acosta said.

