Stories of Service: Mayport chef feeds hundreds of sailors daily

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's Stories of Service, we are featuring an important job in the U.S. military. When our service members are hungry, somebody has to feed them.

Petty Officer Second Class Joshua Campos is the man who keeps sailors' bellies full at Naval Station Mayport. He is a culinary specialist in the United States Navy. He feeds about 500 to 600 men and women every day at Naval Station Mayport.

We caught up with him on his seventh anniversary in the Navy, which was the same day that he became a certified chef.

"I really enjoyed cooking when I was in high school, and I wanted a job that would give me experience in the world outside of the military," Campos said.

Campos showed First Coast News around the kitchens where everything is prepped, cooked and plated.

This Texas native says most of the sailors at Mayport love the Chicken Cordon Bleu. But, he has a favorite meal of his own.

"Me personally, I like cooking any kind of Asian style dishes. So, anything that kind of represents that, like Adobos, stir-fry, Mongolian barbecue ... those are my personal favorites that we can make," Campos said.

Join us in thanking Campos for his service to our country -- and his service to the Navy's kitchens.