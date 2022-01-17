Stories of Service: Teacher makes sure students at NAS Jax know their stuff

Petty Officer First Class Daniel Mendez Mauricio knows the P-8 planes like the back of his hand, and he's making sure these students do too.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, First Coast News is visiting the P-8 Alpha School House at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. That's where service members straight out of boot camp learn about the big military planes.

Petty Officer First Class Daniel Mendez Mauricio knows the P-8 planes like the back of his hand, and he's making sure these students do too.

"We start pretty much with the basics," Mendez Mauricio said. "Just so they can get enough to walk around the aircraft safely."

Mendez Mauricio has been in the military for 15 years. He's an Orlando native, and a father of five.

"The smallest one is 8 months, a little girl," he said. "The oldest one is ten."

At the P8 Alpha School House, students get hands on experience. Mendez Mauricio says there's usually 90 to 110 students at a time.

"Some of these students come from home and have never seen an aircraft up close," Mendez Mauricio said. "Never touched a tool. So, we come here and just kind of familiarize them with the aircraft."

Important training that keeps these planes in the air to protect all of us here at home.