Naval Station Mayport’s first drone arrives Thursday

The MQ-4C Triton conducts intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions that pair with the P-8A Poseidon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport’s first MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System will arrive Thursday following their initial deployment in the Pacific.

“The MQ-4C Triton demonstrates the significance of manned and unmanned teaming to support national security interests,” said Cmdr. Brian Conlan, commander, Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 (VUP-19).

“The VUP-19 and MQ-4C Triton deployment to the Seventh Fleet area of responsibility provided an opportunity to apply and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures to expand our concept of operations and inform planning for future deployments around the world.”

This is Naval Station Mayport's first drone.

VUP-19, the first Triton UAS squadron, operates and maintain two aircraft as part of an Early Operational Capability (EOC) to further refine the concept of operations, including expeditionary basing, and complement manned systems to better locate, identify, and track contacts of interest in the maritime domain.