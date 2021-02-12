Stories of Service: 'Fair winds and following seas' as sailors deploy from Mayport

On Wednesday, The USS Jason Dunham left Naval Station Mayport to join 6,000 sailors of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Photos taken by Bill Austin, Public Affairs Officer for Mayport, show the hugs, the kisses, and the children left behind as sailors on the USS Jason Dunham deployed on Wednesday.

We can't say "thank you" enough to our brave military men and women and we want to let our military families know we support you.

There's a saying in the Navy, "Fair Winds and Following Seas." It's like a nautical blessing wishing our sailors a smooth, safe, and successful voyage.