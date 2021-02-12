x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Military News

Stories of Service: 'Fair winds and following seas' as sailors deploy from Mayport

On Wednesday, The USS Jason Dunham left Naval Station Mayport to join 6,000 sailors of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Photos taken by Bill Austin, Public Affairs Officer for Mayport, show the hugs, the kisses, and the children left behind as sailors on the USS Jason Dunham deployed on Wednesday. 

Credit: Bill Austin - Mayport Public Affairs Office

We can't say "thank you" enough to our brave military men and women and we want to let our military families know we support you.  

Credit: Bill Austin - Mayport Public Affairs Office

There's a saying in the Navy, "Fair Winds and Following Seas." It's like a nautical blessing wishing our sailors a smooth, safe, and successful voyage.

Credit: Bill Austin - Mayport Public Affairs Office

If you have a story of service to share, email us at storiesofservice@firstcoastnews.com.

Related Articles

In Other News

USS Jason Dunham deploys from Naval Station Mayport