Jacksonville's own Paris Winningham makes it to the Knockout Round on NBC's 'The Voice'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Paris Winningham said he "was slinging cell phones" a year ago. Now he's making Jacksonville proud on national television by advancing through two rounds on NBC's The Voice.

The Flying Iguana in Neptune Beach is one of Winningham's favorite places to perform. He wows the crowd with his vocal talents there, and now that's something he gets to share with the entire nation.

“You’re in front of people who have sold millions of records. You’re in front of four of the biggest stars in music today," Paris Winningham said. “I for the first time in a while was nervous.”

Winningham overcame those nerves during Blind Auditions on The Voice. He got chair turns from coaches Jon Legend and Ariana Grande, and he picked Legend as his coach.

“It’s amazing being coached by John. I love that he’s so intentional on making you the best version of you," Winningham said.

Winningham was the best version of himself during his Battle Round on Tuesday. He won it and advanced to next week's Knockouts on Team Legend.

“It’s something about his energy. I like that bounce that he has," John Legend said.

The 32-year-old is overwhelmed by the support he's getting from Jacksonville.

“It makes me feel so privileged and honored to even be representing this wonderful city," Winningham said. "I thank God for the opportunity.”

Winningham is also a Navy veteran with eight years of service. Four of them were in Mayport.

“Here it’s like, ‘You’re in the military? Oh my God! Thanks for your service.’ They’re so quick to show their gratitude. That just really warms my heart," Winningham said.

Winningham hopes to go all the way on the show.

“Prayerfully, the goal is to bring the trophy back to Jacksonville, and we all can celebrate together. I love Jacksonville, and I love you all. Thank you so much for your support," he said.

