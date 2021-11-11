Retired marine becomes COO of 5 Star Veterans center and has a mission

Colegate said as COO of the nonprofit Five Star Veterans Center, his mission is to reach and help other veterans navigate the twist and turns of life.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Life is full of intersections and twist and turns.

The newly named COO of the 5-Star Veterans Center knows it first hand.

Retired Marine Major Teddy Colegate said at times his journey through life seemed long and exhausting.

"I was not happy with who I am, what I was doing, I was not happy with what I had done," said Colegate.



Colegate, 50, served on the front lines during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

Like many post 9/11 veterans, Colegate came home with the invisible scars of war; Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury.

He said on Aug. 16, 2016, he decided to place a .45 caliber gun in his mouth to kill himself.

Colegate said it was the only thing he felt he had could control in life. But his attempt to commit suicide was interrupted when one of his children asked him for something to drink.

"That changed my life, and it changed my outlook on life," said Colegate.

Colegate said as COO of the nonprofit Five Star Veterans Center his mission is to reach and help other veterans navigate the twist and turns of life.

"I would never try to project my life or my experience on them. I would try to get them to understand life is worth living and you are here, so lets find that purpose," said Colegate.

Colegate said the nonprofit has a lot to offer; veterans are allowed to live at the center while they're in transition.

Being there matters, he said.

"We are with them every single day, we see them every day to help get them back to independent living, so they can live their best life," he said.

Colegate is separated from his wife, also a service member, but he said they are great friends and great co-parents.

As he reflects on his new position and its timing with Veterans Day 2021, the retired marine said this is a time this country should be proud of those who served.

"Veterans Day is a time for all of us to be patriotic, to be the America that was our country September 2012. That is what I would like to see every day," said Colegate.

His goal for the 5-Star Veterans Center is to broaden its reach; to become a real safety net for those whoa re falling through the cracks of society.

He said he is excited to get started. When asked how did he end up where he is, given the twists and turns in his life, he said it was fate.

Fate that began when he decided to put on the uniform and serve for more than two decades.