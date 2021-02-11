Inaugural Wounded Warrior Project golf tournament tees off at TPC Sawgrass

Veterans and community members gathered for a fun day to raise money to help returning servicemembers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a beautiful day to hit the links at TPC Sawgrass.

Veterans and community members gathered to take part in the inaugural Wounded Warrior Project golf tournament.

The organization is headquartered in Jacksonville and says the money raised will go toward its mission of helping veterans with physical or mental injuries.

CEO and retired army Lt. Mike Linnington says a simple "thank you for your service" can mean a lot to a veteran and many want to talk about their time in the service, all you have to do is listen.

"At Wounded Warrior Project we are involved in communities all over the country providing opportunities for warriors to come together and wounded veterans to come together and rekindle those bonds of comradery and cohesion and continue the healing process," tells Lt. Linnington.

He says it is great to see the community step up to support an event for veterans and golf is a great sport that many veterans can take part in, even with physical injuries.

Sgt. Sean Karpf was one of the participating veterans at the event. He served with the 82nd Airborne and was injured during his second deployment to Kandahar, Afghanistan.

He says any veterans that are coming home with physical injuries or PTSD and feel like the enjoyment in their lives is gone... they should reach out to Wounded Warrior Project.

"It is definitely a struggle, I have always said the amputation was the easiest of my injuries. PTSD is the hardest thing I've had to deal with. Really it is the love and support from my family and this community that has kept me on my feet and where I am at today," he says.