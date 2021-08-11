x
K9s For Warriors

Help end veteran suicide during annual K9s For Warriors Veterans Day Telethon

First Coast News has teamed up with K9s For Warriors to help end veteran suicide. Our military veterans fought for our freedom, it’s our turn to fight for theirs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has teamed up with K9s For Warriors for a telethon event to raise money to help veterans to return to civilian life with dignity and independence.

The telethon will be held Nov. 11, 2021.

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly-trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, and other service related trauma.

Roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day, and K9s For Warriors is determined to change that. 

Since 2011, K9s For Warriors has graduated over 700 Warrior/K9 teams from its program. The program offers 3-weeks of immersive training and support at no cost to the veteran.

Our military veterans fought for our freedom, it’s our turn to fight for theirs.

