Jacksonville veteran struggling with PTSD gets life-changing gift

"I was going to shoot myself in the head," Rutland previously told First Coast News' Jeannie Blaylock. Then Dunkin came along.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville veteran and his furry friend now have a place to call their 'forever home'.

James Rutland is a 12-year veteran that First Coast News first met back in 2015. At the time, he was on the waiting list to receive service dog through K9s For Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to providing service canines to our veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injury.

"I was going to shoot myself in the head," Rutland previously told First Coast News', Jeannie Blaylock. Then Dunkin came along.

He was able to find hope in a new friend with four legs.

Now, thanks to the generosity of JWB Real Estate and K9s For Warriors, Rutland and Dunkin have a place to call their own.

This week, a home was donated to Rutland, free of charge, to help him get back on his feet and have a fresh start.