K9s For Warriors founder Shari Duval loses battle with cancer

There are people that touch lives and people who change them.

Shari Duval did both.

She founded K9s For Warriors in March of 2011 which would go on to become the nation’s largest provider of service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD and other disabilities.

Duval passed away this week after a reoccurring battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post from Rory Diamond, the CEO of K9s For Warriors.

“St. Peter is standing at the Pearly Gates, and when he sees Shari, he will surely open wide the gates of heaven and say "No introduction is needed to a Saint such as yourself,” wrote Diamond.

In December, the organization held an unveiling ceremony revealing the new name of the organization’s main campus. “The Shari Duval K9s For Warriors National Headquarters” replaced the old campus name “Camp K9” as the official title.

"Shari created K9’s For Warriors through sheer grit, love, and a tenacity that I never knew existed," said Diamond. "She pioneered how to love on our warriors and stop veteran suicide. She was like no one else I’ve ever met, and she changed my life forever."