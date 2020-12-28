Watch Live: K9s For Warriors make historic announcement in Jacksonville

The announcement will be made in a ceremony attended by K9s staff and the organization’s founder Shari Duval.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ponte Vedra-based nonprofit K9s For Warriors will be holding a ceremony Monday to make a historic announcement regarding the organization’s main campus.

Big day at the @k9sforwarriors campus! We are live streaming their announcement on https://t.co/EmW6jwgRdL at 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/ZxOSJQx0XW — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) December 28, 2020

Thanks to the generosity of people like you across the First Coast, First Coast News helped to raise more than $500,000 to help K9s For Warriors this Veterans Day.