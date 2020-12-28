Watch Live: K9s For Warriors make historic announcement in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ponte Vedra-based nonprofit K9s For Warriors will be holding a ceremony Monday to make a historic announcement regarding the organization’s main campus.
The announcement will be made in a ceremony attended by K9s staff and the organization’s founder Shari Duval.
Thanks to the generosity of people like you across the First Coast, First Coast News helped to raise more than $500,000 to help K9s For Warriors this Veterans Day.
The money was raised to help the organization provide service canines to veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Traumatic Brain Injury and/or Military Sexual Trauma as a result of military service.