3 patrol coastal ships depart Naval Station Mayport for final time

The USS Shamal, USS Zephyr and USS Tornado will depart Mayport Friday morning after serving in counter-narcotic patrols and illegal migration patrols.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Three U.S. Navy patrol coastal ships will depart Naval Station Mayport for the final time Friday afternoon following their decommissioning ceremonies earlier this week.

Patrol coastal ships USS Shamal (PC 13), USS Zephyr (PC 8) and USS Tornado (PC 14) will sail away from Mayport for the last time, one after the other beginning at 5 p.m.

The ships were designed to provide littoral operations, including patrolling coastlines and interdiction surveillance, according to a release from the Navy. They are particularly suited for maritime homeland security missions and are capable of quickly responding to emergencies in shallow waters, the release says.

During their time in service, the USS Shamal, USS Zephyr and USS Tornado have been vital in the counter-narcotics patrols and illegal migration patrols in the coastal waters off the United States, Central America and the Caribbean Islands, the release says.