x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Military News

3 patrol coastal ships depart Naval Station Mayport for final time

The USS Shamal, USS Zephyr and USS Tornado will depart Mayport Friday morning after serving in counter-narcotic patrols and illegal migration patrols.
Credit: Navy Public Affairs Support Element
Sailors conduct a decommissioning ceremony aboard the Cyclone-class patrol ship USS Shamal (PC 13) at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. Shamal is one of three Cyclone-class patrol ships being decommissioned at Naval Station Mayport. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Three U.S. Navy patrol coastal ships will depart Naval Station Mayport for the final time Friday afternoon following their decommissioning ceremonies earlier this week.

Patrol coastal ships USS Shamal (PC 13), USS Zephyr (PC 8) and USS Tornado (PC 14) will sail away from Mayport for the last time, one after the other beginning at 5 p.m.

You can watch the ships' departure live below beginning at 5 p.m.

The ships were designed to provide littoral operations, including patrolling coastlines and interdiction surveillance, according to a release from the Navy. They are particularly suited for maritime homeland security missions and are capable of quickly responding to emergencies in shallow waters, the release says.

During their time in service, the USS Shamal, USS Zephyr and USS Tornado have been vital in the counter-narcotics patrols and illegal migration patrols in the coastal waters off the United States, Central America and the Caribbean Islands, the release says.

PCs also work with the U.S. Coast Guard to protect the U.S. coastline, ports and waterways from terror attacks, illegal drugs and illegal immigration, according to the Navy release.

   

Related Articles