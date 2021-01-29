Increased traffic, security at Jacksonville Naval Stations for annual exercise

This is an annually scheduled exercise that takes place on all Navy installations across the country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Starting Monday, NAS Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport will be participating in an anti-terrorism exercise that will likely cause increased traffic and security in the surrounding areas.

A Navy spokesperson tells First Coast News that 'Exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2021' is an exercise is designed to train Navy security forces in their response to threats at installations and is not in response to any specific threat.

This is an annually scheduled exercise that takes place on all Navy installations across the country.



These exercises, scheduled to take place Feb. 1 through Feb. 12, are part of an annual anti-terrorism force protection enabling base leadership to assess Navy and civilian law enforcement's response to attacks.



The Navy spokesperson says exercise coordinators have taken measures to minimize disruptions to normal base operations, but there will be times when the exercise may cause increased traffic around the bases or delays in base access.

