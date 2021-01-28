Watch: First Coast News special report 'Voices of Valor' honoring WWII veterans

A key component of learning the stories of ‘Our Greatest Generation’ includes telling them from the deck of USS The Sullivans at Naval Station Mayport.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We are losing our World War II Veterans to time, and there is only one team of reporters on our First Coast dedicated to sharing their stories: First Coast News On Your Side Anchor Jeannie Blaylock and Good Morning Jacksonville Anchor Lewis Turner.

First Coast News On Your Side and community partner Vystar Credit Union bring you Voices of Valor WWII 75 Years Later.

Blaylock and Turner traveled across our region prior to the pandemic, visiting with Pacific Theater Veterans and their family members to document what they endured. And through it all, every single veteran interviewed with insists, he would sacrifice all to serve again.

A key component of learning the stories of ‘Our Greatest Generation’ includes telling them from the deck of USS The Sullivans at Naval Station Mayport.

The people you'll meet are not in history books, but they will teach you a lesson of American pride.