A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run incident where a woman was run over while laying on the beach.

Gregory Lee Junior Green was arrested Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash without rendering aid, disorderly conduct and possession of an open container after police say he ran over a woman sunbathing on Sadler Beach Tuesday.

Fernandina Beach Police responded to Seaside Park near Sadler Road around 1:40 p.m. May 21 after a 53-year-old woman was hit by a Jeep. Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after a witness told him that he had run over the woman.

The Fernandina police chief told First Coast News the victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the second hit-and-run incident reported in Fernandina Beach within the past month.

Deputies say the vehicle in yesterday's hit and run doesn't match the hit and run in April.

