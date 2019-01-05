FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — An attorney is offering $500 for the identification of a driver of a white Jeep believed to have struck a sunbather in Fernandina Beach before driving off last month.

Lawyer John Phillips says he wants the driver of the Jeep to come forward if the incident was a mistake, "otherwise, we plan to seek all available criminal charges if they do not come forward."

Phillips said he and his client are looking for any videos, photos, witness accounts or any details about the incident.

A 38-year-old woman was run over on April 24 at 4:30 p.m. at Peters Point Park, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

"I just got ran over," she told 911 dispatchers. "My legs just got ran over by a white Jeep."

The sheriff's office says the victim was lying on her back on the beach near the shoreline when the vehicle ran her over.

The vehicle was described to be a newer model Jeep Wrangler with a black canvas top and a spare tire on the back. Witnesses said there were two people inside.

"I'm freaking out," she can be heard saying in the call moments after she was run over."I am losing skin on my leg ... I'm scared to walk. I'm having a hard time breathing."

The woman was taken to the hospital by the Nassau County Fire and Rescue Department. The extent of her injuries hasn't been released.

RELATED: 'I just got ran over': Woman calls 911 after vehicle runs her over at Nassau County beach

RELATED: Woman's legs run over on the beach in Nassau County, no arrests made