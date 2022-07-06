Wolfson Children's Hospital receives infant CPR kits to train parents

"Knowing CPR is the difference between life and death for an infant," said Amber Wilson, executive director of First Coast American Heart Association.

Wolfson Children's Hospital received life-saving educational devices for parents on Tuesday.

The First Coast's American Heart Association delivered 75 infant CPR training kits. They will be used by parents, especially in the NICU, to train on before they head home with their babies.

The infant mortality rate is higher in Duval County than the national average and this is an effort to lower those numbers.

"Knowing CPR is between life and death for an infant," said Amber Wilson, executive director of First Coast American Heart Association. "It's so important that we are educating and teaching as many people as possible and these kits do just that. It's anything from drowning, to choking, to sudden cardiac arrest, to chest injury, these kits provide education."

This delivery is part of AHA's 2022 Executives with Heart Challenge. The challenge is to raise money for 500 CPR training kits for area hospitals.

