Winn-Dixie drops prices on more than 150 products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Winn-Dixie is offering discounts on more than 150 of its most-shopped products as part of its 'Down Down' program.

According to Winn-Dixie, shoopers have seen an increase of 14% on their shopping bill due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Winn-Dixie customers may be able to save more than 15% on items marked with a red hand on signs and tags thoughout the store.

These items include produce, dairy, frozen and other common products.

“At Winn-Dixie, we know our customers are searching for the best deals and continuing to save money on their grocery bills is a top priority," said Dewayne Rabon, Chief Merchandising Officer for Southeastern Grocers. "Through our commitment to lowering prices and keeping them down on the items our customers love most, we hope to make a truly meaningful difference in our customers’ lives. When our customers shop our stores, they can trust they are getting quality products at affordable prices.”