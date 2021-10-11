Is your grocery bill increasing? First Coast News compares grocery store prices amid nationwide surge

On Your Side's Briana Ray-Turner took a closer look at the prices of some of everyone's favorite go-to items and compared them at different grocery stores.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — You may have noticed the prices of groceries rising and that’s because the demand has surged.

On Your Side's Briana Ray-Turner took a closer look at the prices of some of everyone's favorite go-to items and compared them at different grocery stores.

Here are the price differences of milk, bread, cereal and chicken Turner found at each grocery store.

A box of cheerios from Publix is $4.11 and from Winn Dixie, it is $4.29. That’s an 18-cent difference.

A two percent reduced-fat milk at Publix is $3.22 and at Winn Dixie, it’s $2.49. That’s a 73-cent difference.

Sara Lee Loaf of bread is $3.49 at Publix while at Winn Dixie it is $2.50. Which is a 99-cent difference.

Breast chicken from Publix is $9.28 and at Publix, it’s $16.29 which is a $7.01 difference.