Winn-Dixie joins Publix, places purchase limits on Thanksgiving staple ahead of holiday

"While we don't have a limit on other items throughout the store, we are politely asking customers to only purchase what they need," said the company.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Planning to serve more than one bird this Thanksgiving? You may be out of luck. Ongoing supply issues has forced some retailers to place limits on how many turkeys people can gobble up.

Winn-Dixie is one of those stores, limiting customers to only one turkey per person and additionally asking customers to only purchase the holiday staples that they truly need.

"We have a limit on turkeys to help ensure all families have an opportunity to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year, and we feel confident in our ability to provide the essential items our customers need for their special feast," said the company in a statement.

"While we don't have a limit on other items throughout the store, we are politely asking customers to only purchase what they need for their families while shopping for key holiday items."

Meanwhile, other retailers like Publix Supermarkets have taken a more drastic approach with purchase limits for items such as canned gravy, cranberry sauce and other holiday staples.

So let's talk turkey. Why the shortage in supply? The country continues to battle ongoing supply issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.