Why U.S. flags - or any flags - do not fly on the Bridge of Lions

The reason is because of the way the historic bridge in St. Augustine was restored and some missing equipment.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — This Memorial Day, the Bridge of Lions had U.S. flags and other flags on it.

"What we’re doing for today is a remembrance of our veterans," Keith Willard of St. Augustine said.

Willard and others carried American flags on the historic bridge Monday afternoon after they said the Republican Party and American Legion asked the city to fly flags along the span and were denied by the city.

"And we were told no," Pete Royal told First Coast News.

First Coast News checked with the City of St. Augustine about the issue. City Manager John Regan said the Bridge of Lions is the state’s bridge, and that kind of decision would be up to the state.

Secondly, the light poles on the bridge do not have the hooks to fly any kind of flag.

City spokesperson Melissa Wissel explained that when the state restored the Bridge of Lions about 15 years ago, it was rebuilt to its original specifications from 1928. That means the light poles do not have holders or loops for flags.

However, social media and people who spoke to First Coast News about the issue Monday were upset, thinking that it was something against the U.S. flag.

However, City Hall was adorned during the Memorial Day weekend with a giant U.S. flag and hundreds of smaller flags were on the front lawn.

Pete Royal said he did not know about the bridge having any holders for flags.

"We said, 'Why don’t we bring out own flags'," Royal said.

Willard told First Coast News before the afternoon gathering, "We’re not going to have any political flags. This is just for remembering the veterans."