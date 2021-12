Is your grocery store open on Christmas or New Year's? Here's a list of Jacksonville stores.

Here's a look at what we know about Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's store hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here's a look at what we know about Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's store hours. Times are subject to change, so check back often and contact your local store for updated hours. We'll update this list as new details become available.

Aldi: Limited hours on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; limited hours on New Year's Eve; closed New Year's Day. Check your local store for updated hours.

Freshfield Farms: Open on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; closed on New Year's Day.

Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Harris Teeter: Open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.

Harvey's: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year's Eve; open regular business hours on New Year's Day.

Publix: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve for most stores; closed on Christmas Day.

Rowe's Supermarket: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year's Day. Note: Hours may vary from store to store.

Save a Lot: Hours vary by store. Check with your local store.

Sprouts Farmer's Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Trader Joe's: Open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.