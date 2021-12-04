List: The best holiday events across the First Coast

Are you already in the holiday spirit? First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit? First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself.

From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think yule love these events a latke.

Have an event you'd like to share? Email us at news@firstcoastnews.com.

Events:

Nov. 13 - St. Johns Town Center Holiday Spectacular - Celebrate the joy and magic of the holiday season at the 15th annual Holiday Spectacular on November 13th. Shoppers, families and visitors are invited to attend the action-packed day of free, family fun and music performances here at St. Johns Town Center Mall! Main stage entertainment begins at 2PM with dynamic holiday performances. The Main Stage is located in the Park Green in front of Maggiano's Little Italy on Midtown Parkway. More here.

Nov. 19 through Jan. 9 - "Dazzling Nights" at Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens - Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will transform into a magical wonderland this holiday season featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays and beautiful sculptures during “Dazzling Nights,” a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on a three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience. The 120-acre Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will be transformed into a stunning holiday wonderland with lights, music and interactive elements. Tickets are $22 for weekdays or $25 for weekends. Timed entry takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. For tickets and information, visit www.dazzlingjax.com.

Nov. 24 - Jan 1 - Deck the Chairs Opening Night in Jax Beach - Deck The Chairs (DTC) was founded in 2013 to serve the Beaches community by providing a free, six-week holiday event promoting art in public space and creating opportunity for children’s arts education and outreach. Visitors from all over the world walk through the beautiful seaside park space and enjoy 40 decorated chairs, nightly light shows, weekend stage programming as well as several major art installations including Beaches Go Green Octopus Garden.

Nov. 27 - Girvin Road Light Display - Bumper-to-bumper traffic in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood off of Girvin Road around the holidays is nothing new. For about the last couple of decades, the community in Jacksonville's East Arlington area boasts some of the best holiday lights displays in the state attracting families from all over the First Coast.

Nov. 29 - Totally Lit! A Hanukkah Celebration at James Weldon Johnson - Join James Weldon Johnson Park, Gili’s Kitchen, Catering and Bakery and the Jacksonville Jewish Center for our annual celebration of Hanukkah and its related traditions. We will enjoy live music, storytelling and crafts, dreidel games and more! The Menorah lighting ceremony will be at approximately 6:30pm. Gili’s Kitchen will have food and sufganiot available for purchase. Beer and Kosher Wine available for purchase as well. More info here.

Nov. 30 to Jan. 31. - Nights of Lights - The city of St. Augustine will turn into a dazzling holiday display on Nov. 20, and stay lit until Jan. 31, 2022. More than 3 million lights will be strung on every corner of the historic district for two months. More info here.

Dec. 4 - The Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island Holiday Breakfast with Santa 2021 at Jacksonville - 8:30 AM - Sat Dec 4, 7:00 PM. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island 4750 Amelia Island Parkway, Amelia City. More info here.



Dec. 11 - Latkes and Vodkas 2021 - Latkes, desserts, casino games and and open bar! 21+ only. Outside in the Portico & Front Parking Lot. $36 for Adults $25 for Young Professionals (21-30) $50 at the door. Sponsor a casino table for $500 (includes 4 admissions) Sponsor a specialty drink (i.e. dizzy dreidel or chocolate gelt) $360. More information here.

Dec. 11 - Very Shrimpy Christmas - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are inviting families to kick off the holiday season with the fourth annual Very Shrimpy Christmas event presented by The Law Offices of Ron Sholes P.A. from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 at 121 Financial Ballpark. Fans can enjoy free pictures with Santa Claus, holiday crafts, vendor tables as 121 Financial Ballpark screens holiday movie classics. Concessions, holiday treats and refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission is only $5 per person.