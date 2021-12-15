Jacksonville church ensures dozens of students will have a Merry Christmas

Things are looking up this Christmas for students at three Jacksonville area schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville church is making sure dozens of deserving students in three local schools will have a Merry Christmas regardless of their struggles at home.

Members of Hopewell Church visited Mattie V. Rutherford Education Center Wednesday with gifts in hand. Students were able to choose from a list of goods, including prepaid cellphones, basketball hoops and clothing.

Dr. Gary L. Williams Sr., Senior Pastor of Hopewell, set out to bless students in schools where there's a need for hope. Riverside High is among the three schools chosen because of its high rate of homeless students.