Jacksonville church ensures dozens of students will have a Merry Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville church is making sure dozens of deserving students in three local schools will have a Merry Christmas regardless of their struggles at home.
Members of Hopewell Church visited Mattie V. Rutherford Education Center Wednesday with gifts in hand. Students were able to choose from a list of goods, including prepaid cellphones, basketball hoops and clothing.
Dr. Gary L. Williams Sr., Senior Pastor of Hopewell, set out to bless students in schools where there's a need for hope. Riverside High is among the three schools chosen because of its high rate of homeless students.
Vision for Excellence is also on the list. The administration there said some of their kids wouldn't have a Christmas if it wasn't for Hopewell's generosity.