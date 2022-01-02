Watch: Welaka historical building catches fire

The old boat repair building on the corner of Elm and Front streets caught fire Monday. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

WELAKA, Fla. — Firefighters from five different departments surrounding the Putnam County town of Welaka joined forces Monday to battle flames at a historical building on the town's waterfront.

The fire broke out in a building on Elm Street and Front Street next to the boat ramp. Firefighters from Palatka, Crescent City, Pomona Park, Georgetown, Satsuma and others responded, according to a Facebook post by the Town of Welaka.

"I am happy to report there were no casualties but one fire fighter has been transported to Putnam with heat exhaustion," Welaka Mayor Jamie Watts wrote in a Facebook post.

Watts shared video and photos of the response with First Coast News. The building dates back to the 1800s and was a crab-packing house before being used as a boat repair shop, Watts said. It was currently being used as the Welaka Landing Yacht Club and Art Gallery.

The home immediately next door to the building that burned was saved thanks to the Welaka Volunteer Fire Department and those who assisted, Watts said. Crews had to pump water from the river to help put it out.

"We might not be the biggest county in Florida but we have the biggest heart. Thank you to everyone who put themselves in harms way to protect our Town," the post says.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

After the fire was extinguished, drivers were asked to avoid the area as firefighters completed an overhaul to ensure there were no smoldering embers that could reignite. The Welaka Police Department and the mayor's office decided to close Front Street from Palmetto Street by the floating dock to Elm Street by the boat ramp for the next seven to 10 days, out of an abundance of caution.