Westside mobile home destroyed in fire

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, JFRD crews were called to the Pinebreeze mobile home park. The first units to arrive on the scene found the mobile home fully involved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to a mobile home fire on the Westside overnight.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, JFRD crews were called to the 9800 block of 103rd Street at the Pinebreeze Mobile Home Park. The first units to arrive on the scene found the mobile home fully involved in the fire.

It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control, according to JFRD. So far, there is no word on whether anyone was injured in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.