Second water rescue in Jacksonville reported amid high winds, rip currents, and "double red flag" warning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A "distressed swimmer" was rescued from the water at Hanna Park Saturday, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department confirmed.
The swimmer was a juvenile. They were transported to a hospital in critical condition, JFRD said.
This is the second water rescue Saturday in Jacksonville. A four-hour long rescue effort unfolded at Huguenot Park after a swimmer went missing around 1:30 p.m. That search ended approximately four hours later as rescue teams retreated without anyone being transported from the scene.
JFRD was flying double red flags today, meaning that there was a high risk of swimming, a representative said.
Rip currents and high winds are making waters dangerous, First Coast News reported Saturday.
Meteorologist Deborah Alberto told viewers that unless you are a strong swimmer, avoid getting in the water for the next couple of days. If you do choose to swim, bring a buddy or have someone watch out for you, she said.
