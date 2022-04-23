Officials searching for missing swimmer at Huguenot Park

The swimmer was reported missing by their friends.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials are searching for a swimmer who went missing at Huguenot Memorial Park on Saturday afternoon.

The swimmer went missing around 1:30 p.m..

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the incident, searching for the swimmer in helicopters. There are also search efforts happening on the beach, as well as in the water on boats and jetskis.

Crews are searching for a missing swimmer at Hugenot park…this is a multi agency search involving us, the lifeguards, and @JSOPIO — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) April 23, 2022