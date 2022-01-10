List: Water giveaways in St. Johns County for those affected by Hurricane Ian

ST JOHNS, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.
St. Johns County has opened four locations to distribute water, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2.
Water distribution will be limited to two cases of water per car.
If you have been impacted by Hurricane Ian, you can visit these sites to get free water.
The locations are:
- St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340C A1A S, St. Augustine
- Solomon Calhoun Community Center, 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine
- Flagler Estates Community Center, 9960 Oliver Ave., Hastings
- W.E. Harris Community Center, 400 E. Harris Street, Hastings