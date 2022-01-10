List: Water giveaways in St. Johns County for those affected by Hurricane Ian

There are four giveaway sites, two in St. Augustine and two in Hastings.

St. Johns County has opened four locations to distribute water, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2.

Water distribution will be limited to two cases of water per car.

If you have been impacted by Hurricane Ian, you can visit these sites to get free water.

The locations are: