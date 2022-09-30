Flooding preventing some Vilano Beach residents from going home after Ian

Friday was cleanup day for many in Vilano Beach after Thursday's storm but some in the Porpoise Point neighborhood still can’t return home because of flooding.

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Friday was cleanup day for many in Vilano Beach after Thursday's storm but some in the Porpoise Point neighborhood still can’t return home because of flooding.

They say the water is a couple feet deep, making it impossible for them to enter or leave their homes.

“It came up within feet of my front door, nothing got into my house or the garage," Mike Milillo said.

Milillo has lived in the Purpoise Point neighborhood for 40 years. He says he knows well that when a storm is on its way, the best thing to do is leave because he knows the neighborhood will flood.

“We left two days ago before the hurricane actually came in," Milillo said. "One of the problems we have here in Porpoise Point is everything is done in the swell of the ditches and they just don't drain, they sit and get saturated and there’s nowhere to go.”

City and County crews attempted to drain the water from the roadway Friday but Milillo says he hasn’t been able to get back to his home yet.

“Each day I'll come back until it's safe enough for my wife to drive her car into the driveway until then I just keep coming back in my truck and decide when it's safe for her and my vehicle," Milillo said.

Milillo says despite the burden of floods, he has no plans to move.

“You live here in heaven for 365 days and if I only have three days of being apprehensive I'll take the 361 of the greatness of living here," Milillo said.