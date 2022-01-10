Impacted by Ian? You may be eligible for FEMA assistance

You can now apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency if you live in St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam or Volusia Counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — You can now apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency if you live in St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam or Volusia Counties and have been impacted by Ian.

The FEMA individual assistance can provide temporary housing help, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs. Follow this link to apply or call 800-621-3362.

Some people who may need to apply are those in the hard-hit area of Davis Shores in St. Augustine. Governor Ron DeSantis was in Davis Shores Friday to announce he planned to ask for First Coast Counties to get FEMA assistance.

Piles of water-soaked belongings sit on the streets there in front of houses.

"It was like glass out here," said Andrew Lekos about flooding from Ian. "Water didn't move."

"We had four feet of water on the street until I went to bed at midnight," said Trey DuPont.

"It started coming up through the foundation so the cracks in the wall was just bleeding water," said Kenneth Thrower.

Davis Shores is surrounded by waterways. Ian's floodwaters had nowhere to go.

"The street looked like a river," Thrower said.

"Water just sat there for hours," said Lekos.

Some lucky neighbors had minimal to no damage to their homes. Keith Brantly rebuilt his home after Hurricane Matthew.

"It's fine," he said. "We're very, very fortunate"

In these areas people ventured out. One man was spotted jet skiing through DuPont's yard and another appeared to be taking his dog for a walk in the flood. There is still plenty to clean up.

"Pumpkins in the yard," DuPont said. "Trash from the whole neighborhood on our spot."

"We taped everything up thinking that would do it but we only went maybe 12 inches and it must have been over that," said Patty Lopez. "It just got our garage which wasn't terrible, not like down the road there."

People in South Davis Shores seem to have experienced more damage than those further north. Thrower may have to rebuild after water soaked his home's foundation and bled through the walls.

"We probably had between 18 inches and two feet in the lower part of the house," he said. "The tiles were bubbling."

But there are good people here to help, he says. Many neighbors were out and about in the neighborhood checking on and helping each other after Ian.

"[Our] whole approach is to remain thankful and grateful for what we have now," said Lekos. "It's not so much recovery for us, it's just a little cleanup. It's recovery for the west coast of Florida and just praying for those up in South Carolina that they survived what what Ian brings next."