Vigil planned to honor murdered Jacksonville Beach father of four

"Join us as we gather in honor of Jared and pray for justice to be served," says the event flier.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The family of Jared Bridegan, the father of four who was gunned down in Jacksonville Beach back in February, is hosting a vigil in his honor.

Jared Bridegan was killed in the Sanctuary neighborhood in Jacksonville Beach on Feb 16. Detectives say they believe he had stopped to move a tire that had been placed in the road when he was shot multiple times, with his two-year-old daughter in the car.

His killer's identity remains unknown, but his wife Kirsten is not giving up her push for answers.

"Join us in TWO WEEKS for a candlelight vigil in honor of Jared Bridegan," she said on Facebook. "We will share his story, we will share our faith, we will pray for answers and peace to come. Please help spread the word to your family, friends, neighbors, churches, and the rest of the community."

The vigil will be held Tuesday, April 19 at Sunshine Park. Gathering will begin at 7:15 p.m. and the program will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Since the shooting, police have asked the public to keep an eye out for a specific Ford F-150. Police speculate the year model is between 2004-2008 and the vehicle is blue with a tool box in the back. Investigators said the truck could have something to do with their case.

Sergeant Tonya Tator, Jacksonville Beach Police Department, is asking the public to provide the tag and location of the vehicle.

"We don't know where the truck could be at this point," Tator said. "We're asking that you please call and give us that information."

If you recognize the Ford F-150 in the pictures and video or have any information about the murder of Jared Bridegan you can contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1667 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).