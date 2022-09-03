x
Crime

Vehicle of interest connected to murder of father in Jacksonville Beach caught on camera

Jared Galen Bridegan, 33, was shot dead in front of his two-year-old daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a vehicle connected to the murder of a father of four. 

Jared Galen Bridegan, 33, was shot dead in front of his two-year-old daughter in a wooded area, near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood. 

Now, police are asking that the community help locate a vehicle of interest that is connected to the investigation. 

The truck is believed to be a dark colored 2004-2008 Ford F150. The car has running boards, brown trim and a silver toolbox. 

Credit: Jacksonville Beach Police
This is not the actual vehicle but it is a similar model and color to the truck police are searching for.

If you saw this truck on the night of February 16, between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. or know where it is now, please call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1667.

    

