Vehicle of interest connected to murder of father in Jacksonville Beach caught on camera

Jared Galen Bridegan, 33, was shot dead in front of his two-year-old daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a vehicle connected to the murder of a father of four.

Jared Galen Bridegan, 33, was shot dead in front of his two-year-old daughter in a wooded area, near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood.

Now, police are asking that the community help locate a vehicle of interest that is connected to the investigation.

The truck is believed to be a dark colored 2004-2008 Ford F150. The car has running boards, brown trim and a silver toolbox.