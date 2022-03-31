'He is not just this photo you see on TV' - Wife continues to push for tips in the death of husband, father of four

"He was a great dad, the best spouse and I want people to know that, so they know why it is important we find the truck," said Kirsten Bridegan.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police say the killing of a father of four was targeted.

Jared Bridegan was shot, at close range, on the evening of February 16th as he left the Sanctuary neighborhood in Jacksonville Beach. Detectives say they believe he had stopped to move a tire that had been placed in the road when he was shot multiple times, with his two-year-old daughter in the car.

His killer's identity remains unknown, but his wife is not giving up her push for answers.

Kirsten Bridegan has a phone full of memories. Videos and pictures capturing the love her husband had for his family. A father of nine-year-old twins Abby and Liam from a previous marriage and their daughters, two-year-old Bexley and 7-month-old London.

In her cellphone videos she captures the simple, but precious moments, like Bexley bringing her father a picture she had drawn of a flower.

"Thank you, that's beautiful," said Jared admiring the picture.

"I drew you a picture Daddy," replied Bexley, "I drew you a flower."

It was Bexley that was in the car with Jared the night he was shot.

"She brings that up, daddy on the ground, we talk about how his body couldn’t get better and he is with God now," explained Kirsten.

She says she doesn’t know why anyone would want to kill Jared. He was the kind of man that surprised his children with a special breakfast on Valentine’s Day and gave her a handwritten love letter.

"That letter is on my nightstand because that is the last thing he gave me and it was truly from the heart and I am really grateful I got that," she said.

In the month and half since Jared’s murder, Kirsten has printed and hung up countless flyers at local businesses in Jacksonville Beach. She has also started an Instagram page, @JusticeForJaredB. It tells their family’s story and urges the public to share it in the hopes that someone with information will call in or identify the truck seen in surveillance video.

A Ford F-150 with tan or brown running boards, likely a 2004 to 2008 model, with a silver toolbox in the back is the truck Jacksonville Beach Police want to find.

"I do believe there is that one person out there that does know what happened and we just want them to come forward so this investigation can move forward and we can find out who did it," said Sgt. Tonya Tator with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, "So that we can give that family some closure, it is not going to make up for what happened, but at least we can give them some closure."

And be able to give the children answers when they ask who killed their father and why.

For now, Kirsten holds tightly to the memories, replaying the videos of the moments life was a dream.

"He was a great dad, the best spouse and I want people to know that, so they know why it is important we find the truck," said Kirsten.

If you recognize the Ford F-150 in the pictures and video or have any information about the murder of Jared Bridegan you can contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1667 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).