Vigil held to remember Latoya James, woman shot by Camden County deputies

GBI says deputies were at the home of James' cousin conducting a search warrant.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — It was an emotional embrace for many at a Friday night vigil for the woman who will be remembered for her smile.

“She had a smile and affection that was contagious, really. She would just light up a room," Mack Knight said of Latoya James.

She was killed Tuesday while Camden County deputies were executing a search warrant at her cousin's home south of Woodbine. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says when the deputies entered the home, they were met with gunfire and shot back.

James’ cousin, Varshaun Brown, was also shot but survived. "There are a lot of missteps, a lot of missteps and still a lot of questions that are not answered and the video that they released still makes us have more questions,“ said Knight.

He's James' pastor and cousin. He also has questions about what lead to her death. The encounter with deputies was caught on police body camera video.

"Very devastating. Horrific way to die. An innocent bystander to be shot and to be killed by the hands of police,“ Knight told First Coast News.

Friday's get-together was a time for James’ family and friends to reflect on the impact the 37-year-old had on others, including her twin sister and 8-year-old daughter.

“She was a mother and worked very hard and was determined to be successful in life,“ he said.

The family is pushing for the release of the entire video, which they say is four hours long. Knight says they've only been able to see three minutes of it.