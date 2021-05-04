1 killed, 1 hurt in Camden County officer-involved shooting; GBI investigating

Deputies say they contacted The Georgia Bureau of Investigation to request an independent investigation by their agency.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person died and one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday morning in Camden County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a Twitter post.

GBI is taking the lead in the investigation into what happened. No officers were hurt, according to the tweet.

According to the Camden County Sheriff's Office, around 4:45 a.m. deputies were serving a search warrant in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17.

During the serving of the search warrant, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional information about the shooting or how the altercation took place.

