GBI releases bodycam footage from deadly officer-involved shooting in Camden County

GBI says deputies were executing a drug-related search warrant at the home when the shooting occurred.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released bodycam footage Thursday evening of a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in Camden County.

Two people were shot by Camden County deputies early Tuesday morning.

Latoya James, 37, was killed after she went to visit her cousin, 46-year-old Varshaun Brown at his home in the 12000 block of Highway 17 south of Woodbine, according to both family and GBI.

Family members said Brown was hospitalized with at least four gunshot wounds.

Warning: Some may find the video and audio disturbing. Scroll down to watch the full video.

In the video, you hear and see deputies approach the home while saying " Sheriff's Office search warrant...come to the door."

After the door opens, you see deputies walk inside while saying "Sheriff's Office. Get on the ground," before hearing a round of shots fired.

Despite not being able to see some of what was visually happening, the body camera was still rolling, recording the audio of everything else happening in the room.

Deputies can be heard saying "Hold it, hold it. I got one down, two down."

During the rest of the video, deputies are seen and heard checking the rest of the home.

Camden County Sheriff’s deputies requested the GBI to lead the investigation. According to a press release, the GBI says they were executing a drug-related search warrant at the home.

Investigators say after deputies knocked on the door and identified themselves, they entered the house.

The GBI says there was an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and the occupants of the home. Brown was injured in the gunfire, James was pronounced dead at the scene.