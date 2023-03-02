Victim identified in Jacksonville Heights area drowning

Kenyatta Williams says her 2-year-old daughter De'Mari Wells was the victim in Saturday's drowning. Police say Wells died after wandering into her family's pool.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Heights mother says her 2-year-old daughter, De'Mari Wells, was the victim in drowning last Saturday.

Police said Wells died after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of Noroad.

Williams said the family performed CPR on Wells while they waited for first responders.

Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, police said.

Wells' funeral is planned for Saturday.