Victim identified in Jacksonville Heights area drowning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Heights mother says her 2-year-old daughter, De'Mari Wells, was the victim in drowning last Saturday.
Police said Wells died after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of Noroad.
Williams said the family performed CPR on Wells while they waited for first responders.
Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, police said.
Wells' funeral is planned for Saturday.
It's the second child Williams has lost in the last year. Her 14-year-old daughter Kmiya Norris died in a car accident in January 2022.
Williams' son Kiyon was badly burned in the accident.