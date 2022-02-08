'It replays in my head' | Teenager recounts car crash that killed his sister and left him severely burned

Kiyon Newton is getting treatment for third degree burns. Wounds that will heal, but leave him scarred for life.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Moments in a teenager's life go by so fast. Time can't keep up, until it suddenly stops.

"Every single day it replays in my head multiple times, and I'm just seeing my sister laying there I couldn't tell if she was gone already or if she couldn't move like I couldn't move," 17-year-old Kiyon Newton said.

Kiyon's sister, Kmiya, lying motionless in the passenger seat of his car has been seared into his memory three weeks after it happened.

Kmiya was killed after the car she and Kiyon were in was hit from behind after it stalled in the center lane of I-95.

Kiyon was rushed to a burn unit in Gainesville after the accident and was placed on a ventilator.

"The next morning when they finally took the ventilator out first words that came out was, 'Where's 'Miya?' And my mom, she came to me and she said, 'You ready?' And I said, 'Mom please don't tell me that. Please.' And that's when I found out my sister died," Newton remembered.

A scrabble board of intersecting letters and words greets you when you enter Newton's home.

The board contains the names of Newton's family. A perfect board, because no matter how much you mix and match, nothing beats family.

"She knew and I knew that we needed each other we could call each other no matter what. That was my dog. We would make TikToks together, all types of stuff like that," Newton said. "My very first TikTok I made was with her."

Doctors anticipate Newton needing several more surgeries for the third degree burns he suffered.

Every day, he's reminded of the clock being stopped, but, he knows he needs to start moving again and resume life.

"She had all her plans planned out for school about how she was going to raise a family when she got older," Kiyon said. "We got to stand strong to make sure they're (his siblings) are ok. We gotta make sure we don't fall so we can still take care of them."