x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Toddler dies after wandering into pool in Jacksonville

The child was between 2 and 3 years old, police said. They died after wandering into their family's pool.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 died Saturday afternoon after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of Noroad.

Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, police said.

The family has a court date set with the Department of Children & Families. There is no reason to believe this was anything but an accident, police said.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out