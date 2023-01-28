Police: Toddler dies after wandering into pool in Jacksonville

The child was between 2 and 3 years old, police said. They died after wandering into their family's pool.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 died Saturday afternoon after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of Noroad.

Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, police said.