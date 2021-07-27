COVID outbreak at Jacksonville Junior Olympics event prompts daily testing, delays

Competitors ranging in age from 7 to 19 will compete in their signature events, which could include running, field and combined-events.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 6,000 athletes in Jacksonville will have to participate in daily COVID testing after an outbreak during the 2021 USA Track & Field National Junior Olympics Track & Field Championships.

The event takes place all this week at Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida and involves competitors ranging in age from 7 to 19.

The General Counsel of Games said the meet began with a mandatory negative PCR test for all athletes, however, several positive COVID tests surfaced among athletes and coaches.

Due to positive COVID tests, event organizers sent out new protocol to participants Monday night requiring anyone on the track to be tested every day.

Event organizers say test results take roughly 30 minutes to come back in.

The testing process Tuesday morning took an average of two hours to complete for each individual, with some parents and athletes expressing frustration over the long lines.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 are automatically removed from games

Line at @usatf Junior Olympics at UNF to get COVID tested. Parents tell me they've waited up to 2 hours. Official says last night changed protocols requiring anyone on track to get COVID test every day after notified of several positive cases last night.

The Chief Medical Officer says if the positive tests exceed a certain number then they will have to cancel the whole event.

First Coast News has repeatedly asked event organizers for a report of the number of positive tests so far. We are still waiting to hear back.

During the meet, competitors will compete in their signature events, which could include running, field and combined-events including the triathlon, pentathlon, heptathlon and decathlon.

Event organizers say the athletes represent all 50 states and has an estimated economic impact of over $11 million for the Jacksonville community.

This is the second time Jacksonville has hosted this national event, the first was in 2015.

