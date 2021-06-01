List: Athletes from the First Coast heading to the Tokyo Olympics

Here are the athletes from the Jacksonville area competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The excitement surrounding the 2020 Summer Tokoyo Olympics has only been fueled by delay.

In March of 2020, the announcement was made that the Tokyo Olympics were rescheduled due to concerns over COVID-19.

The games, which are still officially retaining the name 'Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020' kick off July 23, 2021, with the closing ceremony taking place Aug. 9

Despite the delay, First Coast athletes have been training hard to make it to the games this summer and there's a good chance that some of them will bring home gold.

Here's a list of all the athletes from the First Coast competing in Tokyo.

Kelley O'Hara

Sport: Soccer

Birthplace: Jacksonville, Florida

School: Stanford

Current Residence: Washington. D.C.

Kelley O’Hara, 32, was born in Jacksonville, Florida. She began her soccer career as a forward at Stanford.

When The National Women's Soccer League first began, O’Hara spent four seasons with New Jersey’s Sky Blue before landing with Utah Royals FC. She was then traded to the Washington Spirit in 2020.

O'Hara is a two-time Olympian, going for the first time in 2012 and a second time in 2016. Now headed into her third World Cup, O’Hara is now a veteran who hopes to help lead the USWT to success.

Michelle Moultrie

Sport: Softball

Birthplace: Jacksonville, Florida

School: University of Florida

Current Residence: Jacksonville, Florida

The road to Tokyo began in Jacksonville for Michelle Moultrie. She began playing softball at the Mandarin Sports Association and would later play for the University of Florida as a walk-on. Small beginnings for someone who would leave Gainesville as SEC Player of the Year.

She also currently holds 4 single-season records at Florida.

The four-time World Cup of Softball Gold Medalist says the opportunity to represent the United States in Tokoyo for softball is an honor.

Caeleb Dressel

Sport: Swimming

Birthplace: Orange Park, Florida

School: University of Florida

Current Residence: Micanopy, Florida

He's often called the most talented male swimmer in the world. In Rio, at his very first Olympics, Caeleb Dressel won two gold medals. Then the Gator swimmer was the first man in American history to break 18 seconds in the 50 free at an NCAA meet. Dressel made headlines around the planet at the World Championships in South Korea when he broke Michael Phelp's 100 fly world record.

Training for the Olympics in Tokyo at his Alma Mater, the University of Florida, Dressel told First Coast News he hopes to continue to make his family proud.

Dressel will compete in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly. He may also compete in relay events.

Ryan Murphy

Sport: Swimming

Birthplace: Palos Heights, Illinois

School: University of California, Berkeley

Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

There's something in the water in Jacksonville. The First Coast is known for its Olympic swimming talent and Ryan Murphy is one of the best.

A back-to-back-to-back national champion in backstroke is from right here in our own backyard. Former Ponte Vedra resident and Bolles School graduate Ryan Murphy is a three-time Olympic gold medal winner and hopes to add to that in Tokyo.

He will be competing in the 100-meter backstroke and the 200-meter backstroke.

Garrett Scantling

Sport: Track and Field

School: University of Georgia

Birthplace: Jacksonville, Florida

Current Residence: Athens, Georgia

It's a comeback story of a lifetime. Garrett Scantling, a graduate of Episcopal in Jacksonville, tried to make the Olympic team five years ago to compete in Rio. He missed the opportunity.

"He doesn't like the 1500," Sandy Roberts told First Coast News as she spoke about her grandson. "And that was his undoing at the Olympic trials."

But Scantling didn't give up. In 2019 he reportedly left his financial services job in Jacksonville and went to Georgia in order to concentrate on decathlon again. His hard work paid off.

"I am so proud of him. I am so happy for him," Roberts said.

Nearby Florida Standouts

Name: Katrina Young

Sport: Diving

Birthplace: Shoreline, Washington

School: Florida State University

Currently lives: Tallahassee, Florida

Name: Nick Lucena

Sport: Beach Volleyball

Birthplace: Davie, Florida

School: Florida State University

Currently Lives: Tallahassee, Florida

Name: Kieran Smith

Swimming

Born in: Ridgefield, Connecticut

School: UF

Lives in: Gainesville, Florida

Name: Grant Holloway

Sport: Track and Field

Born in: Chesapeake, Virginia

School: UF

Lives in: Gainesville, Florida

Name: Marquis Dendy

Sport: Track and Field

Born in: Middletown, Delaware

School: UF

Lives in: Gainesville, Florida

Name: Taylor Manson

Sport: Track and Field

Born in: East Lansing, Michigan

School: UF

Lives in: Gainesville, Florida

Name: Will Claye