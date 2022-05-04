'Two peas in a pod': Man, 9-year-old boy killed on the side of I-95 were inseparable, friend says

FHP says the driver of the car which collided with the two victims did not sustain any injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family friend says the man and 9-year-old child who were killed while standing outside their vehicle on I-95 last month had a special bond.

Ashley Kreal writes in a GoFundMe that Lucas Herring, 9, and Billy W. Houston II, 35, were killed due to a distracted driver.

She is helping the family raise funds to cover some financial burden.

He says her friend, Samantha, was the mother of Lucas. She writes that Houston came into their lives five years ago.

"Sam was untouched, yet her life has been broken beyond belief," writes Kreal on the GoFundMe.

FHP says both individuals had stopped on the right northbound emergency shoulder. They were standing next to the vehicle when a car traveled to the right and partially entered the emergency lane.

The right side of the oncoming car collided with the victim's vehicle, simultaneously colliding with the victims. They were transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased, the report states.

"Lucas and Billy were inseparable here on earth, two peas in a pod-so I guess God saw it fit to bring them home together, hand in hand," writes Kreal. "Billy hung the moon in Lucas’ eyes and vice versa, but the both of them were what made Samantha’s world go round."

According to the obituary for Houston, he worked as a lineman for the past nine years. He was originally from Orange Park.

