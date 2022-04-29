Parents of 2-month-old found in Jacksonville charged with murder

Robert Lisby, 41, and his wife, Joy Tyler, 39, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 1-year-old boy last year, according to Fort Pierce police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The parents of a 2-month-old baby, who was reported missing out of Fort Pierce earlier this week and later found safe in Jacksonville, have been charged with murder.

This stems from the alleged abuse of another child not related to the missing person’s case, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Robert Lisby, 41, and his wife, Joy Tyler, 39, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 1-year-old boy last year, according to Fort Pierce police on Friday.

Fort Pierce Police Department said the child was brought to the hospital extremely malnourished and with a skull fracture. That child later died, police say.

Earlier this week, police say Lisby and Tyler were taken into custody in Jacksonville during a traffic stop after going on the run following a court order to take their 2-month-old child into state custody.

Police say that during the traffic stop, Lisby refused to exit the vehicle, saying he is a sovereign citizen.

Sovereign citizens believe they are not under the jurisdiction of the federal government and consider themselves exempt from U.S. law.