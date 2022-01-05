Bond for driver charged with DUI with a child in the car set at over $95,000

In addition to several other charges, David Johns was charged with child neglect.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — David Johns, the man arrested in Clay County Saturday for an alleged fourth DUI with a child in the car, has bond set at a total of over $95,000 total.

Johns was charged with felony DUI (the fourth time), DUI with property damage, driving with suspended license with fourth revocation, felony criminal mischief, fleeing and eluding law enforcement officer and criminal refusal to submit to testing.

At Johns' bond hearing Sunday morning, the judge also set bond for a child neglect charge.

Johns' bond totals just over $95,000, including $40,003 for the child neglect charge.

At his bond hearing, it was reported he had several prior arrests, including: petty theft in 2016, he was charged with burglary to auto (robbing a car) in 2017, trespassing in 2010, a DUI in 2012, a 2019 hit and run, a 2020 battery charge and another DUI arrest in 2020.

Saturday night, the Green Cove Springs Police Department officers responded to a call for a suspected drunk driver in the area of the Magnolia Point Country Club. When officers arrived, they saw the truck drive into a mailbox, GCSPD wrote in a Facebook post.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, David Johns, allegedly failed to stop. The post says that officers were eventually able to stop the driver and administer a DUI investigation.

Johns was subsequently placed under arrest. Officers discovered during the investigation that there was a young child inside the vehicle.

While in police custody, Johns damaged the inside of the vehicle, police said.